Asus's 7.9-inch ZenPad Z8 Launching on Verizon for $249

If you want a highly-portable media tablet that stays connected via 4G, Verizon has a new and compelling option for you. Available exclusively at big red for $249, the Asus ZenPad Z8, features a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display and two front-facing speakers in a device that's just 0.3 inches thick and 0.7 pounds.

The ZenPad Z8is available for pre-order on Verizon's website and will be on the wireless carriers' retail store shelves beginning June 23. Asus claims that the 2K display features 178-degree viewing angles and software to optimize visuals for gaming, movies and using the tablet outdoors.

The ZenPad Z8 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor and Adreno 510 GPU, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Users can add up to 128GB of extra storage with a micro SD card or connect to other devices with its USB Type-C port. The tablet runs Android Marshmallow customized with Asus' ZenUI.

For your internet browsing, the ZenPad Z8 runs on Verizon's 4G LTE network and connects to the latest Wi-Fi standard, 802.11ac. The tablet has two cameras: an 8-megapixel shooter on the the back and a 2-MP selfie camera on the front.

We hope to test the ZenPad Z8 soon to see just how well it handles our strong demands for an entertainment tablet.

