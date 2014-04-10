Trending

YotaPhone Wins Smartphone Madness 2014

By News 

With a 9 percent margin, the YotaPhone proved it is the reader's choice for the favorite smartphone around. The two-sided hybrid smartphone narrowly beat out the ASUS Padfone X to take the crown in this year's Smartphone Madness competition. 

In the first few round of this year's voter-driven competition the YotaPhone took out the iPhone 5c, the HTC One M8 and the BlackBerry Z30. The YotaPhone fans proved themselves particularly dedicated in each of those face-offs. 

MORE: Smartphone Buying Guide

It appears as though folks are particularly excited about the rear-facing E Ink touchscreen combined with the front 5-inch, 1080p color screen on the YotaPhone, which should point to some impressive battery endurance. This dual-screen champion also features Android, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU and 2GB of RAM. At 5.7 x 2.7 x .35 inches and 4.9 ounces, the new YotaPhone is still much smaller and lighter than most mainstream smartphones. An 8-MP back-facing and 2-MP front-facing camera should provide solid image captures.

 The company has launched this innovative handset in Russia and a number of European markets so far, selling it unlocked to consumers for 499 euros. That's just more than $690 in U.S. dollars. Did you catch the madness associated with March and Smartphones this March? If so, are you now ready to line up to buy a YotaPhone? 

Anna Attkisson

A lover of lists and deadlines, Anna Attkisson covers apps, social networking, tablets, chromebooks and accessories. She loves each of her devices equally, including the phablet, three tablets, three laptops and desktop. She joined the Laptop Mag staff in 2007, after working at Time Inc. Content Solutions where she created custom publications for companies from American Express to National Parks Foundation.