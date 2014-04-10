YotaPhone Wins Smartphone Madness 2014

With a 9 percent margin, the YotaPhone proved it is the reader's choice for the favorite smartphone around. The two-sided hybrid smartphone narrowly beat out the ASUS Padfone X to take the crown in this year's Smartphone Madness competition.

In the first few round of this year's voter-driven competition the YotaPhone took out the iPhone 5c, the HTC One M8 and the BlackBerry Z30. The YotaPhone fans proved themselves particularly dedicated in each of those face-offs.

MORE: Smartphone Buying Guide

It appears as though folks are particularly excited about the rear-facing E Ink touchscreen combined with the front 5-inch, 1080p color screen on the YotaPhone, which should point to some impressive battery endurance. This dual-screen champion also features Android, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU and 2GB of RAM. At 5.7 x 2.7 x .35 inches and 4.9 ounces, the new YotaPhone is still much smaller and lighter than most mainstream smartphones. An 8-MP back-facing and 2-MP front-facing camera should provide solid image captures.

The company has launched this innovative handset in Russia and a number of European markets so far, selling it unlocked to consumers for 499 euros. That's just more than $690 in U.S. dollars. Did you catch the madness associated with March and Smartphones this March? If so, are you now ready to line up to buy a YotaPhone?