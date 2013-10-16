Vivo Xplay 3S to Offer World's Highest Resolution Smartphone Display

Smartphones with 1080p displays are so last year. So Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is rolling out a new handset with a screen that will blow away the 1080p displays found on the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S4 and HTC's One. According to Engadget, Vivo's new Xplay 3S will come packing a ridiculous Quad HD 2,560 x 1440 resolution display. There is no mention of screen size, though the handset is said to be a phablet of some type.

Such a high-resolution screen should make for an excellent viewing experience, though unfortunately, there isn't much media out there that supports 2,560 x 1440. That means if users watch a video on the Xplay 3S it would be displayed as good old-fashioned 1080p.

Beyond a lack of content that takes advantage of the Xplay 3S’ display, there’s also the matter of how much battery life the new screen will chew up. The more pixels a smartphone has to power the more juice it will use. Here’s hoping Vivo crams the 3S with a massive powerhouse.

In addition to the handset's insane screen, the handset is also said to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 800 processor. Qualcomm’s chip is an impressive piece of silicon, so it’s clear that the Xplay 3S is being targeted at toward high-end smartphone customers.

via: Engadget