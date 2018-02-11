How to Use Windows 10’s Built-In Currency Converter

According to Microsoft, one of its most-requested features in the next update was a currency converter in the native calculator.

When the Fall Creators update rolled out late last year, Microsoft delivered just that: a built-in currency calculator somewhat hidden in a native feature you might be using every day.

1. Type Calculator into the Cortana Search bar and open the native Windows Calculator. It should be the first result that appears after you hit enter.

2. On the left, you’ll notice a hamburger menu next to the word Standard and under the word Calculator. Click the menu to open it.

3. Under Converter, click Currency.

4. Select your currency pair by clicking the downward-facing carrot and choosing from the dropdown menu.