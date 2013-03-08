Vuzix Begins Shipping M100 Smart Glasses To Developers

Google’s Project Glass may be hogging the spotlight when it comes to smart eyewear, but it could face some stiff competition. On Friday, Vuzix announced that it has begun shipping units of its M100 Smart Glasses to its Gold developer partners.

Within the next 30 days, developers will begin creating and testing apps catered to the M100’s wearable display. The Vuzix M100 is a hands-free peripheral for Android and iOS smartphones with a built-in WQVGA 16 x 9 color display, an integrated GPS tracker and the ability to link wirelessly to the cloud. The M100 will be available in either Gold or Silver versions upon launch, and comes with an 8-hour battery.

Vuzix boasts that hundreds of developers have already signed up to create apps for the M100.

“It is exciting to begin shipping our first M100 Smart Glasses to developers,” Paul J. Travers, Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix, said in a statement. “Although we are seeing applications developed in most every marker, there has been a strong focus on the industrial and medical markets.”

No launch date has been specified, but the first developer units are set to ship in the first quarter of 2013.

This isn't the smart glass maker's first foray into the space. The Wrap 1200 Eyewear, which we reviewed a couple of years ago, was an interesting experiment. It featured embedded LCD panels to create a virtual large screen wherever you went. The new M100 Smart Glasses sound much smarter indeed. Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions.