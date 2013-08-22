Virgin Mobile Unveils Reef Waterproof Android Smartphone

For the first time, Virgin Mobile is making it easy for its hip, young users to go to the beach without ruining their phones. The Reef is the network's first waterproof Android device that can handle the sink, tub or pool with no problem, that's because it's IPX7 certified to dive up to 3 feet in water for up to 30 minutes.

The Android 4.2 device will run $149.99, and is available with the carrier's Beyond Talk, no contract plan with unlimited messaging and data for $35. For the money you get 1-GHz processor and a room for a 32GB microSD card under a 4-inch IPS touchscreen. Virgin claims you should get 9 hours of talk time and 6.8 days of standby time off the 1650 mAh battery. The front facing 1-MP camera will be ok for selfies and the 5-MP rear camera will shoot 720p video.

The catch? The Virgin Mobile Reef only runs 3G. It does support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0, and it comes preloaded with Virgin app goodness such as Virgin Mobile Feed. The carrier's streaming music service features music exclusives, while also allowing you to impmort songs to Spotify.