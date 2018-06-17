How to View Recent Activity on a Child’s Account in Windows 10

After setting up a child’s account in Windows 10, you can then monitor how your children are using the computer. For younger kids, it’s essential to ensure that their taking part in age-appropriate activities while online, and for older teens, perhaps you just want to make sure they aren’t running wild with your credit card by buying games, apps, and add-ons in the Microsoft app store.

Regardless of how you use it, Microsoft provides some excellent options to keep your children safe online.

1. Open a web browser and visit your Microsoft account management page, found here.



2. Click the Sign in With Microsoft button and sign in with the email address and password associated with your account.



3. Click the Activity link found below your child’s name.



4. Switch the Activity reporting toggle to On if it isn’t already.



5. Toggle the Email weekly reports to me button if you’d like to receive reports on your child’s activity.



6. View your child’s activity by scrolling down. Here you can see Searches, Web browsing activity, Apps and game activity, and how your child is utilizing his or her allotted screen time.

