HP Redesigns ProBook Line, Adds Core i3, i5, and i7 CPU Options

Today, HP unveiled an updated design to its already-stylish line of ProBook notebooks, which is aimed at small business users who need one notebook for work and play. The new S series includes the 4320s (13.3 inches), 4420s (14 inches), 4520s (15.6 inches), and the 4720s (17.3 inches).

This generation of ProBook notebooks forgoes glossy, fingerprintastic lids, replacing them with rigid, brushed aluminum ones. The colors, fancily named, include Bordeaux, a burgundy color, and Caviar, a deep chocolate brown. These notebooks also have trackpads with integrated touch buttons, a-la the MacBook Pro line and the ill-fated Envy 15. To fit the work-play model, the keyboard's function keys now include multimedia shortcuts.

Meanwhile, some of the changes are on the software side.

These notebooks have Day Starter, a follow up to HP's existing Instant On technologies, such as QuickLook and QuickWeb, which let you peek at your Outlook inbox and a browser, respectively, while the computer is powering on. Day Starter, similarly, lets users glance at their Outlook calendars, getting-- you guessed it-- a head start on their day. The notebooks also ship with AcrSoft's TotalMedia suite, which lets users organize and geotag photos.

Finally, HP refreshed the laptops' specs, adding Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processor options.

The 13-inch 4320s and the 14-inch 4420s start at $759; the 15.6-inch 4520s, $719; and the 17.3-inch 4720s, $925. They will all be available in March.

