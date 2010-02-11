Touchpad on Your Netbook Too Small for You? Try These Cordless, Portable Mice

Overall, the system is an improvement on the company's first netbook, especially the keyboard. However, the touchpad is a bit tiny, to say the least, if usable. If you're plagued by a too-small touchpad or just prefer the precision and control of a mouse, here are a few netbook-friendly models to consider.

Logitech V550 Nano Cordless Laser Mouse: $40 @ Amazon - Another mouse with a small receiver, Logitech also includes a tiny dock so users can attach the V550 to their netbook. Perfect for someone who spends the day moving from meeting to meeting. (Buy It)

Microsoft Arc Mouse: $42 @ Amazon - Good for both right and left-handed users, the Arc mouse has a smallish receiver and folds to almost half its size for ease of travel. If you need a higher arch on your mouse for ergonomic comfort but don't want to carry around a bulky peripheral, this is a good choice. Plus, it comes in a wide array of cool colors. (Read Review | Buy It)

Kensington SlimBlade Trackball Mouse: $65 @ Amazon - This Bluetooth mouse is not only slim and sleek, but will also work in situations where you can't move the mouse itself around too much (airplane trays leap to mind). Switch between mouse and trackball mode with the push of a button. (Buy It)

Logitech Bluetooth Mouse M555b: $58 @ Amazon - I'm a fan of Logitech's fast, omnidirectional scroll wheels, and their laser tracking hasn't failed me yet. (Buy It)