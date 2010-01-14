The Top 10 Notebooks of CES 2010

We had to choose just a few for our Best of CES awards, but there were several notebooks and netbooks that got our editors excited at this year's Consumer Electronic Show. We'll have the chance to review all of these in the coming months. Here's a breakdown of what we're excited about and why:

1. Acer's Aspire One 532h: Acer’s newest netbook is not only impressive for its style but for its price: $299. For that consumers get Intel’s latest generation Atom N450 processor, a large touchpad, and up to 8 hours of battery life. [Read More]

2. Alienware m11x: Billed as the world’s smallest gaming rig, this 11.6-inch notebook packs a lot of cool hardware into an ultraportable form factor. The ULV processor and switchable graphics combined with the distinctively awesome design makes this one drool-worthy machine. [Read More]

3.

ASUS NX90J: A combination of power, innovation, and high design, the NX90J isn't a notebook. It's a work of art. Designed by Bang and Olufsen, the 18.4-inch desktop replacement features a striking anodized aluminum body, super high-end speakers, and futuristic multitouch controls in the form of dual touchpads. [Read More]

4. HP TouchSmart tm2: This slimmer, cooler update to HP’s tx2z tablet shines both aesthetically and performance-wise. Not only does it boast HP’s latest TouchSmart software (complete with Twitter, Hulu, and Netflix apps) but also the BumpTop 3D touch-enabled desktop and Corel Paint It Touch for the fingerpaint demon inside you. [Read More]

5.

Lenovo IdeaPad U1 Hybrid: The idea of a tablet with a keyboard dock isn’t new, but Lenovo makes it feel fresh with its IdeaPad U1. Not only does the hardware do double duty as a notebook and a slate, it has both an Intel and ARM processor. Looking to get the best of both worlds? The U1 might be it.

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X100E: Don’t call it a netbook. Think of the X100e more as a mini-ThinkPad with good power at an affordable price. After all, this 11.6-inch system boasts an AMD Neo processor, a relatively large 320GB hard drive, and a top-of-the-line keyboard, plus a touchpad and trackpoint for $449. [Read More]

7. MSI X350: The newest 13-inch model in MSI’s svelte X-Slim line impressed us with more robust specs (finally a dual-core ULV processor) and better design. We’re particularly glad to see the improved chiclet keyboard and the rubberized look of the textured deck.

8.

Samsung NB30: You take your netbook everywhere, so why not get one that can stand up to some abuse? Samsung’s new NB30 offers plenty of protection along with Intel's N450 Atom CPU. It's built to withstand drops from 30 inches and has a spill-resistant keyboard. Definitely check out the video. [Read More]

9. Toshiba Satellite E205: Even though this sleek, electric blue Best Buy exclusive has a lot going for it both inside (Core i5 CPU) and out (a futuristic design), it stands out for one reason. Thanks to Intel’s new Wireless Display technology, users can beam whatever they’re watching to their big screen with the push of a button. [Read More]

10. Viliv S10 Blade: This thin convertible netbook is the natural evolution of Viliv’s smaller mobile internet devices. It offers a 10-inch multitouch display with a touch-friendly UI and a good size keyboard. Plus, it promises up to 10 hours of battery life. We can't wait to review it.

Which of these notebooks and netbooks are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments.