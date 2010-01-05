ASUS Debuts ASUS NX90J Bang & Olufsen ICEpower notebook with Dual Touchpads, Scary Good Speakers

Sure, many PC makers have benched monster-screen notebooks in favor of all-in-one desktops, but ASUS looks to reinvigorate this category with its new 18.4-inch desktop replacement. This anodized aluminum beauty boasts a Bang & Olufsen design and super high-end speakers that put most laptops to shame. ASUS also incorporates futuristic multitouch controls in the form of dual touchpads. Special Rotation Desktop software is designed to give users a DJ-like experience.

The NX90J, designed by B&O chief designer David Lewis, features laser-cut polished aluminum surfaces (fingerprint magnet alert) and an edge-to-edge 1080p display flanked by large ICEpower speakers that are four to five times the size of regular laptops. Sonic Focus technology promises booming surround sound. Other highlights include a Core i7 CPU, a 1GB NVIDIA GeForce GT 335M graphics card, and USB 3.0 readiness.

ASUS expects this beast will sell for $2,499. Yikes, that's more than an HDTV, Blu-ray player and surround sound setup, so you'll have to really dig the integration. Read on for the full specs and check out the gallery to see this work of art do its thing.

ASUS NX90J Specs

Processor Options: Intel® Core™ i7-820QM Processor 1.73 GHz

Intel® Core™ i7-720QM Processor 1.6 GHz

Chipset: Mobile Intel® HM55

Memory: DDR3 1066 MHz, up to 12GB, 4GB Standard

Display: 18.4” FHD LED Backlit – 1920x1080

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 335M with 1GB GDDR3, HDMI Output

Hard Drive Options: Dual HDD support up to 1280GB

Optical Drive: Slot-in Blu-Ray Combo/DVD Super Multi Drive

Video Camera: Built-in 2M Pixel

Networking: 802.11N (b/g) , Gigabit LAN

Extras: USB 3.0 Ready, Audio Certified by Bang&Olufsen ICEpower

Operating System: Windows7 Ultimate/ Professional/ Home Premium 64-bit

Dimensions & Weight: 526 x 280 x 30~ 43.8 mm, 4.8 kg (with 6-cell battery)