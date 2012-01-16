Top 10 Videos of CES 2012

Last week's 2012 Consumer Electronics Show was filled with lots of exciting technology that is coming your way in the near future. We shot a lot of video last week with a lot of cool products. You can view all of our videos at http://www.youtube.com/laptopmag, but below are our 10 favorite videos from CES 2012.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga: Tablet and Ultrabook in One

As one of the first Windows 8 tablets, the Ideapad Yoga was already primed for lots of attention, but its unique design is what makes it really stand out. This convertible Ultrabook/slate bends completely backward to become a tablet, but also bends at other angles for propping it up on a table, or typing on it like a traditional notebook. It ditches the 180-degree swivel hinge that most convertibles sport in favor of one long, complete hinge that's reminiscent of a spiral-bound notebook. Read all about the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga.

2. Razer Project Fiona Hands-on

This conceptual tablet for gamers has joysticks built into each side of a Windows-based, Intel Core i7 device. The amazing thing about this multitouch tablet is that it can run many of the most demanding titles -- without any modifications. We were able to play "Warhammer 40000: Space Marine" on Project Fiona without any problems. Razer anticipates that it will be released in the fourth quarter of 2012 for under $1,000. Read more about Project Fiona.

3. HTC Titan II for AT&T Hands-on

We got our hands on the sequel to the Windows Phone-powered HTC Titan, appropriately named the Titan II. Like its predecessor, the Titan II features a 4.7-inch 800 x 480 pixel Super LCD display, but unlike the original Titan -- and every other smartphone in the U.S. -- the Titan II has a 16-megapixel camera for an unparalleled level of detail. It's due to arrive on AT&T soon with 4G LTE data speeds. Read more about the HTC Titan II.

4. Tobii Gaze Interface Eyes-on

Imagine controlling your laptop with just your eye s-- clicking links and playing games without scrolling all over the desktop. This new technology is coming soon in the form of Tobii's Gaze interface. We were able to go "eyes-on" with the UI and navigate through the Windows 8 tiles with our peepers. It felt like the future of computing to us. Read more about the Tobii Gaze eye-control interface.

5. FXI Cotton Candy Hands-on: USB Stick-sized Portable Computer

If you think your smartphone is small, imagine running your entire computer from something the size of a USB flash drive. That's just what FXI has done with Cotton Candy -- a portable computer contained on a USB stick. We first saw Cotton Candy running Android 2.3, but at CES we saw it running two new OSes -- Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and Ubuntu Linux. Ubuntu is especially promising because it saves the state where you left off when you unplugged Cotton Candy and resumes when you plug it back into another PC. Read more about FXI's Cotton Candy USB stick.

6. Acer Aspire S5 Hands-on

This sleek and sexy Ultrabook weighs just 2.9 pounds and is only 0.59-inches thick, but it's packed with potential. The follow-up to Acer's first Ultrabook, the Aspire S3, the S5 includes Acer's Green Instant On, a technology that will wake the computer from sleep in just 1.5 seconds and provide longer battery life. The S5's coolest feature is its MagicFlip door, which hides the USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt ports. Read more about the Acer Aspire S5.

7. HP Envy 14 Spectre Hands-on

It may not be the thinnest or lightest Ultrabook we saw at CES, but that's because its lid, display and palmrest are made of scratch-resistant glass. Yes, you read that right -- glass. This unique laptop features a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1,600 x 900 and will sport an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD when it's released on February 8th. Read more about the HP Envy 14 Spectre.

8. Nokia Lumia 900 Hands-on

It's time for Windows Phone to get sexy with the Lumia 900, which will make its debut on AT&T's 4G LTE network. In addition to a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED display, the Lumia 900 includes an 8-megapixel camera with a quick-firing Carl Zeiss lens. Though it's a Windows Phone through and through, Nokia has included a few exclusive apps, including Nokia Drive. Read more about the Nokia Lumia 900.

9. Samsung Series 7 Gamer Hands-on

Samsung's new Series 9 MacBook Air challenger got a lot of attention at CES, but the company is also targeting hardcore gamers with its new Series 7 Gamer. Available in April for $1,799, this rig will sport an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX670 graphics with 2GB of memory and a 2TB hard drive. There's also a special gaming mode that adds lots of neat features. Read more about the Samsung Series 7 Gamer.

10. I'm Watch Wrists-on

We saw a few Android-powered wristwatches at CES this year, but really liked the unique tethering ability of the I'm Watch. Pair it via Bluetooth with your phone and you'll not only be able to dial a phone number on the touchscreen keypad, but also use the watch’s speaker and microphone for the full Dick Tracy experience from your wrist. Read more about the I'm Watch.