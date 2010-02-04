Tech Support Redux: How Do MSI and Samsung Rate?

Having something go wrong with your notebook or netbook is stressful all on its own, but add bad tech support to the mix and you've got a recipe for high blood pressure. Confusing Web sites, long hold times, and odd support hours are just some of the things that can frustrate or anger users when disaster strikes. But knowledgeable reps and detailed support documentation can go a long way toward soothing the anger a broken computer can bring.

Last year we tested the tech support offerings from 10 of the top notebook companies and graded them on both phone and web support. Now we've added two more vendors to that list: Samsung and MSI. Click here to see how they stack up against the likes of HP, Dell, Apple and more in our Tech Support Showdown.