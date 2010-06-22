Trending

Targus Unveils New iPad Accessories

In addition to a new anti-glare, bubble-free iPad Screen Protector ($29.99) that resists fingerprints and scratches, today Targus took the wraps off of a new line of iPad cases--Truss Case, Z-Case, Leather Sleeve, and Wallet Style Case--all available at Targus.com.

The Z-Case ($54.99) features a hard-shell exterior to protect against scratches and dings, and a colored leather interior, available in black (see pic), orange, and mustard. This stylish and sleek sleeve will easily slip into a briefcase or tote bag.

The leather Truss Case for iPad, on the other hand, also doubles as a stand to prop your magical movie-viewing screen into prime, hands-free position. It flaps open like a book and the device is strapped in with corner holders. Choose from black or brown (see pic) for $49.99.

For a more ruggedly-handsome look, the Targus Leather Sleeve for iPad is made of top-grain black leather with a twill-lined interior. The magnetic closure is simple, but effective. It will also run for $49.99.

The Wallet Style Case for iPad, again made from top-grain leather, is designed to look like a billfold with room for business cards, notes, and other small pieces of paper. It closes via a slide tab, to keep your iPad protected while on the go. Choose from black or red for $54.99.

