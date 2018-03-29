Take $105 Off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

With its gorgeous 9.7-inch AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the best Android tablets around.

Powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S3 features 32GB of onboard storage, which can be bumped to 256GB via its microSD expansion slot.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 on Amazon.com

The tablet's 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 QXGA resolution screen offers HDR support and is downright mesmerizing. Accompanied by its quad AKG speaker, it makes for a sweet media-consuming device. It's also one of the brightest tablets we've seen with a peak brightness of 441 nits, which tops the 9.7-inch iPad Pro's 432 nit score.

Performance-wise, the tablet scored 3,765 in our Geekbench 4 test. In real world use, it felt snappy and didn't show any lag, whether we were watching a high-res movie, playing a game, or flipping between apps.

You can expect to get about 8 hours and 45 minutes of battery life from the device, which is 30 minutes under the category average for tablets.

Still, if you want a premium tablet experience and can't afford to drop $649 on a new iPad Pro, this $444 tablet won't disappoint.