Tablet World Series Finals: Google Nexus 7 vs. Lenovo Miix 2

It all comes down to this. In an epic battle of platforms, the Android-based Google Nexus 7 takes on the Windows 8.1-powered Lenovo Miix2 for this year's Tablet World Series Title. These tablets may be 7 and 8-inches respectively, but neither one is a lightweight.

The 7-inch, $229 Google Nexus 7 defines portability and affordability. At just 10.24 ounces with a battery life of 8 hours and 26 minutes, the Nexus 7 can go anywhere and last all day long. The device's sharp 1920 x 1200 screen and powerful Snapdragon S4 Pro processor make it great for mobile gaming, video viewing or just checking your email. With the a pure version of Android that's always up-to-date, the Nexus 7 always feels like a new.

Lenovo's 8-inch, $299 Miix2 isn't quite as light as the Nexus 7, weighing in at 12.3 ounces, but it offers a full Windows 8.1 experience that will let you run all your favorite productivity apps from Office 2013, which is included free, to Photoshop. With an optional stylus and up to 7 hours of battery life, the Miix2 is a great choice for students or business people on the go.

So who wins: the 7-inch or the 8-inch? Android or Windows 8.1? Only you and your fellow readers can decide. Vote for either the Google Nexus 7 or Lenovo Miix2 below. Voting ends Monday, November 4, 2013 at 9 a.m. ET. May the best tablet win!

