Tablet World Series Finals: Google Nexus 7 vs. Lenovo Miix 2

By News 

It all comes down to this. In an epic battle of platforms, the Android-based Google Nexus 7 takes on the Windows 8.1-powered Lenovo Miix2 for this year's Tablet World Series Title. These tablets may be 7 and 8-inches respectively, but neither one is a lightweight.

The 7-inch, $229 Google Nexus 7 defines portability and affordability. At just 10.24 ounces with a battery life of 8 hours and 26 minutes, the Nexus 7 can go anywhere and last all day long. The device's sharp 1920 x 1200 screen and powerful Snapdragon S4 Pro processor make it great for mobile gaming, video viewing or just checking your email. With the a pure version of Android that's always up-to-date, the Nexus 7 always feels like a new.

Lenovo's 8-inch, $299 Miix2 isn't quite as light  as the Nexus 7, weighing in at 12.3 ounces, but it offers a full Windows 8.1 experience that will let you run all your favorite productivity apps from Office 2013, which is included free, to Photoshop. With an optional stylus and up to 7 hours of battery life, the Miix2 is a great choice for students or business people on the go.

So who wins: the 7-inch or the 8-inch? Android or Windows 8.1? Only you and your fellow readers can decide. Vote for either the Google Nexus 7 or Lenovo Miix2 below. Voting ends Monday, November 4, 2013 at 9 a.m. ET. May the best tablet win!

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.