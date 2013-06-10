Trending

Sprint Vital With 720p Display,13-MP Camera to Launch for $100 This Month

By News 

As today’s high-end smartphones continue to evolve, it looks like mid-range devices are adopting more premium features as well. Such is the case with Sprint’s newly announced Vital smartphone,  which comes with a roomy 5-inch 720p IPS display, Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean and a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera for $99.99.

Powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm processor with 1GB of RAM, the Vital comes with 8GB of storage space expandable up to 64GB.  Sprint says that the ZTE-crafted handset is slated for a June 14 launch, but you’ll need to sign a two-year contract with the carrier to get the $50 mail-in-rebate. The Vital also comes equipped with a 2,500 mAh battery ,NFC capabilities, and preloaded EA’s Real Racing 3.

The Sprint Vital offers some appealing attributes for a sub-$100 handset, but you can still snag previous-generation flagships such as the Galaxy S3 for less than $50 on Amazon. The Vital does compare well to other  recently-launched smartphones in its price range such as HTC’s ill-fated First handset and the Nokia Lumia 928, which also offers a 1.5GHz processor with 1GB of RAM for $99.99. 

