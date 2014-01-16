LG's Curved, Self-Healing Flex Hits Sprint Jan. 31

Sprint customers interested in LG's G Flex, rejoice. The carrier now offers pre-orders for the curved, flexible handset, with sales beginning on Jan. 31. Sprint priced the handset at $299 with a two-year contract. Sprint Easy Pay customers can grab the phone for $149 down plus 23 payments of $20.84, plus a final payment of $20.68. Sprint says the G Flex will run on the carrier's new Spark enhanced LTE network.

The LG's G Flex features a flexible, crescent-shaped chassis and a self-healing rear panel. Yup, you read that right; it can repair itself when scratched. Sporting a 6-inch, 1280 x 720-pixel resolution display with LG's Real Stripe technology. Inside, the phone get's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The handset proved to be a top-notch performer during our testing, earning high marks across the board. And with its colorful screen, quality 13-megapixel rear camera and above-average battery life, this smartphone is a certified champion, earning 4 stars in our review.

Though the Flex is a 6-inch phablet, its curved design makes it feel smaller than it actually is. Measuring 6.3 x 3.2 x 0.31-0.34 inches and weighing 6.2 ounces, the G Flex is smaller and lighter than both the 5.9-inch HTC One Max (6.5 x 3.2 x 0.41 inches, 7.7 ounces) and the 6-inch Nokia Lumia 1520 (6.4 x 3.4 x 0.32 inches, 7.3 ounces).

It's worth noting that Sprint's 4G LTE network is the smallest of the Big Four carriers, reaching just 185 markets as opposed to T-Mobiles 260, AT&T's 470 and Verizon's 500+. Sprint's Spark network is even smaller than that, with just 11 markets getting the high-speed data connection. Neither AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon have announced their release sites, but we'll keep you updated when we find out.