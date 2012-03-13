Sony Xperia Sola Smartphone Reacts to Fingers Floating Above Its Screen

The smartphone experience is about to get a whole lot more hands off if Sony has its way. The company recently announced the Sony Xperia Sola which will feature its "floating touch" technology. According to Sony's press release, the innovative technology allows users to navigate web by hovering a finger above the screen, essentially transforming it into a cursor that highlights links on the page. From there, users simply tap on a highlighted link to select it.

In addition, the Sola, which will ship with Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) is also NFC enabled and will include two NFC Xperia SmartTags that can be personalized with up to 10 commands. The Sola can also pair with other NFC devices by tapping them together. The device will also be receiving an update to Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) sometime over the summer.

The Sola will be available in black, white and red. It will also come equipped with a 3.7-inch display, a 1GHz Dual Core STE U8500 CPU,a 5 megapixel camera and 3D surround sound audio technology.

No word on pricing and whether or not the Sola will be gracing U.S. shores.