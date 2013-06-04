Trending

Sony Unveils Colorful and Affordable Xperia M

Now here's a phone of a different color. Sony has revealed some beauty shots of the latest addition to its Xperia lineup, the decidedly vibrant Xperia M. Set to launch later in  the year, the 4-inch Android 4.1 device will be available in black, white, yellow and purple. 

Due to its budget status, the Xperia M's specs include a 1-GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon s4 CPU. a  854 x 480-pixel display, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. The handset also has a microSD slot that supports up to 64GB and has NFC and Bluetooth 4.0.

However, the Xperia M lacks 4G LTE support and the water-resistant chassis of higher-end models like the Xperia Z. The handset features a 5-megapixel rear camera with an Exmor RS sensor and a VGA front camera for video chats.

While it's not the most powerful device in Sony's lineup, the company promises "unique Sony experiences at a new price point." Sony will also sell a dual-SIM version of the device.

