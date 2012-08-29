Sony Debuts Helmet-Mounted Action Cam for First-Person Thrill Seekers

Adrenaline junkies looking to record their derrings-do now have another option with the Sony Action Cam. This three-ounce camera can be mounted on a helmet or handlebars, and record video up to 1080p in resolution. The Carl Zeiss Tessar lens can capture a 170-degree view, and SteadyShot image stabilization will help smooth out the bumps. The camera has a 16-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor.

A Wi-Fi version of the Action Cam will be able to connect to phones and tablets wirelessly via Sony's PlayMemories Mobile app, and allow them to not only share content, but control the camera, too.

The Action Cam will have five video modes, including 2x and 4x slow-motion, and Interval Still Recording, which will take still shots at pre-determined intervals. Video can be recorded to either a Memory Stick micro or microSD card, and can be output via HDMI. The Action Cam will also ship with a waterproof case good to 197 feet, and has a shock resistance rating of up to five feet.

The non-Wi--Fi version of the Action Cam (HDR-AS10) will cost $199, and the Wi-Fi-enabled version (HDR-AS15) will cost $269. Both will be available in September.