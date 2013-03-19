Sonic-connect 2 Alert System is Like Bat Signal for Your PC

Even if you work in an office, it's tough to be tied to your desk all day. There are meetings you have to attend, conference calls you have to take and quick errands you may have to run. Sonic-connect 2 promises to alert you to your most important messages.

The portable USB device connects to your PC and tracks your incoming messages via email, Skype and IM. Users can customize their settings, so only messages from certain outlets or certain people, like an important client or your boss, come through. To let users know that they've missed a message, Sonic-connect 2 blinks using its white LED lights, rings or vibrates.

MORE: Top 10 Business Travel Gadgets

When a user hears the ringing or vibrating they can hurry back to their desk, or if the message isn't urgent, they'll be alerted that they have incoming messages via a red "waiting" light. All of your new messages are stashed in one place, in the Sonic Alert Messaging Window, so you don't have to waste time going into each messaging service to access your correspondences.

We would've liked to see an accompanying app that forwards your messages directly to your phone, because if you're in another room you can't know that the Sonic-connect 2 is blinking, ringing or vibrating. However, that's not the point of the device.

"We wanted to create a product that gave consumers peace of mind knowing they will be alerted to important messages, while still allowing them the freedom to step away and spend quality time with their families," said Sonic Alert Director of Sales & Marketing Ed Brink in the company's press release.

An accompanying app would probably distract the user from spending quality time with loved ones, if alerts were constantly coming through.

The USB device is small and light enough to toss in your bag and transport easily from home to work, and is compatible with Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7. Sorry, Mac users. Sonic-connect 2 is available now on Sonicalert.com for $49.95.