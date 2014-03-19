Smartphone Madness 2014: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 vs. Sony Xperia Z2

Game 3 of Smartphone Madness 2014 features the match up of two high-end Android flagship phones, the acclaimed Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and the recently-announced Sony Xperia Z2. These two powerful handsets are going head-to-head for the right to face the winner of a March 25th matchup between the LG G Flex and the Nokia Lumia 1020. Voting begins now and goes until 9 a.m. EST tomorrow, March 20, 2014. Here's a look at the contenders.

One of our favorite phones of all-time, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 combines a large 5.7-inch, 1080p screen, a powerful Snapdragon 800 CPU, an accurate stylus and a slew of pen-friendly apps. The phone also features Samsung's innovative TouchWiz UI, which allows uses to split the screen into multiple windows, and unique camera software with a slew of helpful modes. Best of all, this tricked-out phablet lasts over 10 hours on a charge.

Due out this spring, the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia Z2 provides an elegeant, waterproof chassis with a high-end camera, a gorgeous 1080p screen and blazing fast performance. The device features a sharp 20.7-MP rear sensor along with the power to shoot 4K video or capture at up to 120 fps in 720 mode for slow motion clips. The Xperia Z2's camera also adjusts its shutter speed to avoid motion blur and reduce shake while offering the ability to adjust to change your focus after capturing an image. A powerful, power-efficient Snapdragon 801 processor lets you play the latest high-end games while Stamina mode promises long battery life.

To decide which phone advances to the final 8, vote in the poll below before 9 a.m. EST on March 24,2014.

