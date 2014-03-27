Smartphone Madness 2014: LG G Pro 2 vs. ASUS Padfone X

Welcome to the Aristocratic 8 of the 2014 Smartphone Madness competition. As is always the case in March, the first round saw some major upsets. For instance Apple and Samsung have both been sent home, yet rookie YotaPhone has moved forward. Today your votes will decide the fate of the LG G Pro 2 and the ASUS Padfone X. The poll will remain open until 3/28 at 9 a.m. EST.

The LG G Pro 2 beat the iPhone 5s to get to where it is today. We could chalk that up to its beautiful 5.9-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel display or its improved 13-MP camera, or to its 2.26-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU with 3GB of RAM. Or perhaps you just like the Knock Code for unlocking. When we saw this device at Mobile World Congress, we appreciated all of the above.

The ASUS Padfone X, on the other hand, had to face the Android-powered Nokia X phone in round up. This AT&T LTE Advanced handset doubles as a tablet, thanks to the combo 5-inch Android handset and 9-inch slate. Double-trouble here even supports Isis mobile payments. We were so impressed at this year's CES show, we named this device a finalist in our Best of CES Awards.

So which of these two newcomers deserves a spot in the Penultimate 4? That is a decision that rests with you. Will it be the LG phablet or the ASUS tablet/smartphone hybrid? You have until 3/28 at 9 a.m. EST to make up your mind.

