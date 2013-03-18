Smartphone Madness 2013 Game 5: BlackBerry Q10 vs. HTC One

Welcome to Game 5 of this year's Smartphone Madness competition. Yesterday we said goodbye to the Lenovo IdeaPhone K900 as the fans for the Windows Phone-powered Nokia Lumia 920 brought home the win.Today we welcome two new competitors to the court: the QWERTY keyboard lovers' BlackBerry Q10 and the super-sexy HTC One powered by Android 4.1.2. Let's head down to the floor to meet these two before the tip off.

Sporting BlackBerry 10, the Q10 is still a bit of an unknown wildcard. While its brother, the Z10, ran away with Game 2 of this competition, it has a bit more experience in the real world. However, physical keyboard fans are expected to turn out in support of the Q10. The keyboard looks and feels very roomy and features BlackBerry’s trademark frets, something longtime BlackBerry users will be happy to learn. In addition to the real keys, it offers a 3.1-inch touch screen and a unique glass-infused back cover that promises to be much stronger than your typical plastic back.

During our hands-on experience, the Q10′s performance was solid with no noticeable lag, but can that make up for the dearth of apps on the BlackBerry platform?

[polldaddy poll=6965853]

A lack of apps is not something that HTC One fans have to deal with, as it runs the ever popular Android platform with its robust Google Play store. In our review, in which we awarded the One 4 stars, we cited its stunning design, excellent 1080p display, loud and rich dual speakers, remote control functionality for TV and stellar low-light camera as features that land it in the must-have column. And its superfast performance didn't hurt either. In fact, we had few complaints, but we did find one-handed use a challenge thanks to its 4.7-inch screen. But whether that's enough to trump the existence of real keys, only you can decide.

Enough talking. Now it's voting time. You have until the polls close Tuesday, 3/19/13 at 9 a.m. EST to make your decision.