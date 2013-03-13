Smartphone Madness 2013 Game 2: BlackBerry Z10 vs. Sony Xperia Z

The first game of the 4th annual Smartphone Madness was quite a doozy, with the ASUS FonePad taking home 57 percent of the vote and trouncing the Apple iPhone 5. Today's matchup of the Zs promises to be just as exciting. So without further ado, voting is now open, and we're asking you to choose between the BlackBerry Z10 and the Sony Xperia Z. You have until Thursday, March 14 at 9 a.m. EST to cast your vote. Let's meet our players for today.

Putting many of its eggs in the Z10 basket, BlackBerry is betting big on this new flagship phone. In our review, we deemed it worth of 3.5 stars, making it a formidable competitor that offers a slick interface for multitasking and a superior touch-screen keyboard that learns as you type. The BlackBerry Hub helpfully combines email messaging and social networking. Add to that BBM support for video chat and screen sharing and you've got an impressive tool for work and play.

However, the Z10 didn't offer all the get-up-and-go we would have liked. And the display proved to be a bit dimmer than the competition. But for $199, we expect to see a big turnout of support for this legacy brand.

[polldaddy poll=6957597]

Across the court, the Sony Xperia Z shows an awful lot of promise and unique talents. After all, not just any phone can play music underwater and resurface unharmed. It does offer the current superphone staples such as a 5-inch, 1080p screen and a 1.5-GHz quad-core Snapdragon S4 Pro processor. During our hands-on time with this phone at CES 2013, we were impressed by the gorgeous glass polymer body and Bravia Engine-enhanced display. We're curious to see how the 2350mAh battery will fare on the LAPTOP Battery Test, but sadly this phone hasn't yet reached consumers for testing. Sony says the Xperia Z will launch globally sometime in Q1, but specific pricing nor carriers have been revealed.

Now it's time to make your selection. Only you can decide which is the better phone, but remember the polls close tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. EST, so don't wait. Vote!