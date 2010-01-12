Show Us Your CES Tchotchkes (aka Swag) and We'll Show You Ours

Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses of tech journalists yearning to finally have lunch. Then turn them upside down, shake out their pockets, and we'll give you a mountain of pens, USB keys, tote bags, and other free conference tchotchkes.

Each year at CES, we collect dozens of freebies, from practical to the cool to the downright worthless. However, it all deserves to recognized and recorded for posterity. If you attended CES 2010, please join us by contributing pictures and brief captions for your favorite or not-so-favorite CES tchotchkes, by contributing to the CES 2010 Tchotchkes Flickr group.

If we get a fair number of photos in the group, we'll do a "best-of" post in a few days.

Please contribute. Don't let your tchotchkes disappear into the back of a drawer in vain!