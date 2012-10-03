Sharp IGZO Display Packs in Amazing 498 Pixels Per Inch

Apple wins kudos for the high pixel density on its eye-popping Retina displays, but as smooth and seamless as the iPhone 5's screen looks, Sharp's showing off a new prototype display at CEATEC that proves we ain't seen nothing yet.

The company's 6.1-inch IGZO-based LED screen sports a ridiculously dense 498 pixels per inch, compared to the iPhone 5's 326ppi and the new iPad's 264ppi. Put another way, the 2560 x 1600 resolution found in the 6-inch IGZO display is comparable to the resolution found in top-of-the-line 30-inch desktop monitors.

Sharp is also showing off smaller OLED displays built using the IGZO technology: a traditional 13.5-inch laptop model and the flexible 3.4-inch display pictured above, both of which have pixel densities of "just" 326ppi.

According to The Verge, the new IGZO technology is an advancement in traditional thin film transistor (TFT) technology that sports better-than-average electrical properties that allows Sharp to make displays with enhanced pixel density and touchscreen performance as well as reduced energy consumption.

Sharp hopes to start mass producing the panels before the end of the fiscal year; don't be surprised if IGZO ends up in Apple offerings. Sharp produces several displays for Apple, including the iPhone 5's screen. MobileGeeks has a clip of the 498ppi wonder in action if you can't wait for the tech to show up in stores, but be forewarned: the 1080p video likely doesn't do the display proper justice.

Image credit: The Verge