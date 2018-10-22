Samsung’s Foldable Screen Laptop Will Reinvent the PC

Samsung claims that the company is actively working on a new laptop form factor that will use flexible AMOLED displays to change the mobile computer user experience.

Credit: US Army RDECOM/Wikipedia

Lee Min-Cheol — Samsung PC division’s VP for marketing — told to Korean media that “Samsung is collaborating with display makers to develop laptops with foldable displays that will not just simply fold in and out but create new value and user experience, amid the changing market trends for laptops."

He added that the company is working with third-party manufacturers — most probably LG — to use large flexible AMOLED displays for its future laptops.

Min-Cheol mentioned that the company is also working with these manufacturers in flexible AMOLED panels for mobile phones. Samsung has announced that is aiming to have a foldable phone — the Galaxy X or F, depending on the rumor —out next year, and has recently been awarded a number of patents towards that end.

No other details have been announced as of yet. What can change the user experience and “create new value” is yet to be seen. Perhaps a computer that folds like a tryptic to save on volume? Nobody knows.