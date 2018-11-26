Samsung's $129 Chromebook 3 Is a Great Cyber Monday Deal

Update Nov. 2019: Make sure to follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for 2019's best holiday sales.

The ship has sailed on Walmart's wild $99 sale on the Samsung Chromebook 3. However, the system is currently selling for $129, which is still $100 off the original price.

Keep in mind that like the $99 deal, there is a good chance this cheap Chromebook sells out, so we suggest you act fast.

Buy Samsung Chromebook 3 on Walmart.

The specs for this model include an Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of flash storage.

Along with a rock-bottom price, what makes this such an incredible deal (and maybe the best we'll see on Black Friday week) is that the Chromebook 3 is a genuinely great product. When we reviewed the laptop last year, we came away impressed by its bright screen and strong performance.

Coupled with nearly 10 hours of battery life, the Chromebook 3 is the perfect travel companion or primary laptop for young students. The Chromebook 3 is also a great option for kids, who will have tons of fun using live filters that come built into the HD webcam.

To be clear, the Chromebook 3 isn't going to run demanding programs or play modern video games, but it'll do the job as an everyday, around-the-house PC for viewing content and browsing the web.