Samsung ATIV Book 9 Plus Gets Windows 8.1, Core i7 CPU

Samsung's at it again. Several months after launching the Samsung ATIV Book 9 Plus, the company is launching a new configuration of the Ultrabook featuring Windows 8.1. Set to hit shelves in early November, the new version of the Book 9 Plus is priced at $1,799.

The notebook will also get processor upgrade, jumping from a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-4200U CPU to a 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7 4500U CPU. Other improvements include 8GB of RAM and a 256GB -- up from 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD respectively. But Samsung has kept the 13.3-inch, 3200 x 1800 QHD+, retina-like touch display and the integrated Intel HD Graphics 4400 GPU. The notebook will also retain its slim 12.6 x 8.8 x 0.54-inch Ash-Black aluminum chassis.

MORE: 5 Best Samsung Laptops

Ports include a pair of USB 3.0 ports, Mini-VGA, Micro-HDMI a 3-in-1 card reader, Ethernet and a combination headphone/microphone jack. Samsung claims that the newest iteration of the notebook will give up to 7.5 hours of battery life and will boot Windows 8.1 in under six seconds.

Similar to the $1,399 model, the latest version of the Book 9 Plus will feature Samsung's SideSync software. The software allows users to control Samsung Galaxy Phones including the Galaxy S4 and the Note II using the notebook. When connected by Wi-Fi or USB cable users can seamlessly transfer files including documents, music and videos.

Consumers in the market for a new laptop can place a preorder for the new configuration now. However the $1,399 version is still available for those that don't need as quite as much muscle.