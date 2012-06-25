Rumor: $200 Nexus 7 Tablet Coming with Android 4.1 to Google I/O This Week

Amazon's Kindle Fire is one of the more successful low-price Android tablets out there, but it looks like Google wants to cut in on the bookseller's price point.

Gizmodo Australia obtained a leaked document that details Google's next Nexus-branded product, and true to last month' s whispers, the lost presentation slide reveals that the tech powerhouse's new toy will be a 7-inch slate named the Nexus 7.

What's more, an 8GB version of the Nexus 7 will be priced at a low $199, while a larger 16GB size will cost a still-affordable $249. The full list of revealed specs imply the new tablet will be a direct competitor to the Fire, also an Android slate with a 7-inch screen and a $199 price tag.

Other details show that the Nexus 7 will run Android build number 4.1, or what could be known as Android Jelly Bean, and that a 1.3-GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 processor with a GeForce CPU and 1GB of RAM will power the new operating system.

The Nexus tablet's 7-inch screen will house an IPS display with an advertised 178-degree viewing angle and an HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, which handily outstrips the Kindle Fire's 1024 x 600-dot display. There's another avenue techies suspect the Nexus may trump the Kindle Fire and that's access to Google content centers like the Play store for apps, movies, and music. Amazon launched its own App Store to supply the Kindle Fire with Android software but its tablet doesn't support Google's built-in digital store front.

The Nexus also has a 1.2-MP front camera, a battery rated for 9 hours of life, NFC, and support for Google Wallet. So is the Google Nexus 7 tablet the 7-inch slate to rival the Fire? We'll have to wait until Google I/O starts this Wednesday to find out for sure. Even if the answer is yes, however, Amazon has been rumored to release an update to the Kindle Fire with a new display. No word on when we could see that new Kindle, but this has been a busy summer for new hardware and software announcements.

Via Gizmodo Austalia