How to Root the Sony Xperia Z

Sony added a lot of its own apps to the Sony Xperia Z and, frankly, never really asked us if we wanted them there. If you'd like to free up some space or run apps that require admin-level access, the first step is rooting, the process of getting full permissions on the phone. The procedure for the Sony Xperia Z is very easy and involves using a quick rooting script.

This procedure requires a Windows computer.

1. Install the Sony Xperia Z Drivers.

2. Install the Fastboot drivers.

3. Enable USB Debugging by going to Settings > Developer Options and turning on USB Debugging.

4. Go to Settings > Security and Turn Unknown Sources on.

5. Go to Settings > Display > Sleep > and change the timeout to 10 minutes

6. Download the rooting script and save it to your Desktop.

Rooting Script

7. Extract the script to your desktop.

8. Plug in the phone via USB.

9. Open the newly extracted folder and double click the .bat file inside.

10. Hit enter while in the command prompt for it to begin.

11. After the device reboots, open the app drawer and look for SuperSU. If it's there it worked and you are rooted.

Thanks to Android rooters Doomlord, DevShaft and Cpasjuste for developing this procedure.

David Cogen is a founder of TheUnlockr.com, the popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how tos to show you how to unlock your device's true potential. They even have a popular ROM repository. Check out TheUnlockr.com for all your Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone how tos.