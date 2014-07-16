How to Root the LG G Watch

Tech-savvy Android users have long enjoyed the process or rooting (gaining administrative control) their phones, but what about your smartwatch? By rooting your LG G Watch today, you can improve responsiveness and battery life a bit with a lot more options and mods coming in the near fture. Here's how to gain root access to your LG G Watch.

Note: This method only works on Windows so you need a Windows computer to complete this procedure.

1. Navigate to the Android SDK site if you don't already have the Android SDK with the latest updates. If you do, skip to step 9.

2. Click on Get the SDK for an Existing IDE > Download the Stand Alone SDK for Windows.

3. Check that you agree to the terms and click Download the Stand Alone SDK for Windows.

4. Save the SDK to your Desktop.

5. Double click the exe file and follow the prompts.

6. Make sure it is c:\android-sdk\ in the text field when prompted before hitting Next.

7. Continue until it installs and then check the box that says Start SDK Manager and hit Finish.

8. Check off Tools and click Install.

9. Double tap on the Watch Face to bring up the voice prompt for Google Now.

10. Scroll down and select Settings > About.

11. Continue to tap Build Number until it says you are a developer.

12. Go back and then tap on Developer Options and check ADB Debugging on.

13. Connect the watch to your computer via USB.

14. On your paired phone, check the Always box and tap Allow.

15. Navigate to C:\android-sdk\platform-tools\ on your PC, hold shift on your keyboard, right-click in any blank area, and select open command window here.

16. Type the following into the command prompt with hitting enter at the end of the line:

adb reboot bootloader

17. When it reboots, type the following into the command prompt with hitting enter at the end of the line:

fastboot oem unlock

18. On the watch, tap the right arrow and then the circle to accept.

19. Download the Root Boot image for the G Watch and save it inside the c:\android-sdk\platform-tools\ folder.

20. Type the following into the command prompt with hitting enter at the end of the line:

fastboot boot LGGW-rootboot.img

21. Pair the device with your phone and renable ADB Debugging.

22. Type the following into the command prompt with hitting enter at the end of each line:

adb shell

su

If you see root@dory, you are all set!

David Cogen's site, TheUnlockr.com, is a popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how to's to show you how to unlock your device's true potential.