RIM Launches Three New BlackBerry 7 Phones: Bold 9900, Torch 9810, and Torch 9850/9860

By News 

BlackBerry 7 smartphones are on their way, and RIM has a trio of handsets ready to tempt shoppers. All devices use a 1.2-GHz processor to run the new BlackBerry 7 OS, which promises 40 percent faster web browsing performance than BlackBerry 6 phones. You'll also get Liquid Graphics technology for a smoother touch experience,  a souped up BlackBerry Messenger, and voice-activated search.

Here's a quick look at the three new BlackBerrys, which will be available from carriers "starting later this month." No word yet on specific dates or pricing.

BlackBerry Torch 9850/9860

This all-touch design is the long-awaited sequel to the Storm. The Torch 9850/9860 features a 3.7-inch display (800 x 480 pxiels), which RIM says is optimized for surfing the web and enjoying photos, videos, and games. You also get a 5-MP camera with HD video recording. All of this is wrapped up in a pocket-friendly 4.8-ounce package. It will be interesting to see whether Android fans will give this Torch a shot.

BlackBerry Torch 9810

Our review of the original BlackBerry Torch for AT&T was lukewarm because the screen resolution was low and the performance was slow. The Torch 9810 is looking much better, pairing a sharper 640 x 480 display with the 1.2-GHz CPU with an improved slide-out keyboard. The handset includes 8GB of memory and weighs 5.7 ounces.

BlackBerry Bold 9900/9930

As we reported previously, the Bold 9900/9930 combines a touch VGA display with a full keyboard in a deliciously slim design. You also get NFC support for pairing accessories and reading poster tags. Abrushed stainless steel frame adds a touch of class to this 4.6-ounce stunner.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.