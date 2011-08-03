RIM Launches Three New BlackBerry 7 Phones: Bold 9900, Torch 9810, and Torch 9850/9860

BlackBerry 7 smartphones are on their way, and RIM has a trio of handsets ready to tempt shoppers. All devices use a 1.2-GHz processor to run the new BlackBerry 7 OS, which promises 40 percent faster web browsing performance than BlackBerry 6 phones. You'll also get Liquid Graphics technology for a smoother touch experience, a souped up BlackBerry Messenger, and voice-activated search.

Here's a quick look at the three new BlackBerrys, which will be available from carriers "starting later this month." No word yet on specific dates or pricing.

BlackBerry Torch 9850/9860

This all-touch design is the long-awaited sequel to the Storm. The Torch 9850/9860 features a 3.7-inch display (800 x 480 pxiels), which RIM says is optimized for surfing the web and enjoying photos, videos, and games. You also get a 5-MP camera with HD video recording. All of this is wrapped up in a pocket-friendly 4.8-ounce package. It will be interesting to see whether Android fans will give this Torch a shot.

BlackBerry Torch 9810

Our review of the original BlackBerry Torch for AT&T was lukewarm because the screen resolution was low and the performance was slow. The Torch 9810 is looking much better, pairing a sharper 640 x 480 display with the 1.2-GHz CPU with an improved slide-out keyboard. The handset includes 8GB of memory and weighs 5.7 ounces.

BlackBerry Bold 9900/9930

As we reported previously, the Bold 9900/9930 combines a touch VGA display with a full keyboard in a deliciously slim design. You also get NFC support for pairing accessories and reading poster tags. Abrushed stainless steel frame adds a touch of class to this 4.6-ounce stunner.