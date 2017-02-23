Razer Power Bank Boosts Stealth Blade Battery Life to 15 Hours

The Razer Blade Stealth is one badass ultraportable with its svelte frame, powerful performance and stunning quad-HD display. However, Razer's laptop has always suffered from a rather battery life. That's about to change with the company's new Power Bank. Set to ship in March, the $149.99 accessory promises to push the Stealth's battery life over 15 hours.

If you weren't sure the Power Bank is a Razer product, the black CNC aluminum chassis should be a dead giveaway. Similar to the Stealth, the charger is very portable. In fact, it should slip into most pockets with ease. But unlike the laptop, the Power Bank has a slew of ports including two USB Type-A ports, a pair of USB Type-C ports and microUSB.

That means in addition to extending the Stealth's battery life, the Power Bank's 12,800 mAh capacity battery can charge all your other mobile doo-dads. It can also charge laptops powered via USB Type-C such as the Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre or the Apple MacBook.

But the Power Bank is more than a portable, port-rich, pretty face. It's also pretty smart thanks to its Intelligent device charging technology which can immediately identify what kind of device is plugged in. It's equipped with a fast charge-feature that Razer claims can charge the Stealth with 6 hours of battery life in under two hours. And if you have a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0-device, it should charge four times faster than your regular charger.

I'm eager to see how the Power Bank stacks up against the Dell Power Companion, which I've been using as my main portable charger for a few months. As it stands, the Power Bank has a little more juice than the Companion, but Razer's Intelligent Device Charging could be a game-changer.