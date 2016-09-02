New Razer Blade Stealth Games Longer On the Go

Our only beef with the Razer Blade Stealth has been its below-average battery life, but during a new announcement at PAX West, the company announced a new model starting at $999 that comes with a much larger battery. It also packs Intel's newest Core i7-7500U CPU and is available today from Razerstore.com (it will be available at Amazon and Microsoft Stores later this month).

The battery on the new Blade Stealth has 15 percent more capacity (53.6 Wh) compared to the previous generation. Razer claims that it can endure for up to 9 hours on a charge.

"Our engineers have done the impossible by making our second generation Ultrabook even more powerful while improving the battery life significantly" Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said in a statement.

The Stealth is armed to the teeth, especially for an ultraportable, with a new "Kaby Lake" Intel Core i7-7500 CPU clocked at 2.7 GHz, integrated Intel HD 620 graphics, 16GB of RAM and a Thunderbolt 3 port. Models with a 2560 x 1440 display have options for PCIe SSDs up to 512GB while configurations with 3840 x 2160 displays have a 1TB option.

For true gaming power, the Stealth can connect to the existing Razer Core graphics amp to use the latest desktop cards, including Nvidia's new Pascal lineup and the latest AMD Radeon hardware.

The new Stealth is just 0.52 inches thin, weighs 2.8 pounds and has a 12.5-inch display. We loved the black and green aluminum chassis last generation, and it doesn't look like it's changing much. It also comes with Razer's stunning Chroma keyboards with individually backlit keys.

We look forward to getting our hands on the Stealth and see just how beastly this year's revision is. Stay tuned for a full review.