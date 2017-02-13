Razer Blade Gets 4K Display, Kaby Lake CPU

Razer is the latest company to take a dive into Intel's new Kaby Lake processors. The company just announced that the 14-inch Razer Blade will be upgraded to include a 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with 16GB of RAM, while retaining the VR-ready Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. Starting today, the new laptop will be available starting at $1,899.

Although a new processor is always good news, Razer didn't stop there. The Blade is also swapping out its 1920 x 1080 display for a 4K touch panel (3840 x 2160) -- a first for this line of laptops. The screen upgrade will help put the Blade on a par with the Alienware 13's eye-catching OLED panel. And despite the new additions, the Blade will retain its svelte 4.1-pound, 13.6 x 9.3 x 0.7-inch frame, making it one of the lightest gaming laptops on the market.

Like its 1080p counterpart, the 4K iteration will be available with either 256, 512 or 1TB of PCI-e SSD storage. The system will also offer a Thunderbolt port and the customizable RGB backlit keyboard. I'm definitely eager to get this new Blade in for review to see how it stacks up to the competition as soon as it becomes available.