Pictures of RIM's QWERTY-Equipped BlackBerry 10 Phone Leak Online

RIM's BlackBerry 10 focus may center around the L-series handset, a.k.a. the fully touchscreen BlackBerry, the company isn't leaving staunch QWERTY conventionalists by the wayside. The N-series phone sports a full set of physical keys along with a smaller touchscreen display, and a pair of new images allegedly show the phone's bountiful buttons in full detail for the first time ever.

The images—which were leaked on the Chinese CNBeta website—aren't of the highest quality, but they do a decent job of showing off the alleged N-series phone nonetheless. Note the perfectly square display; RIM announced earlier in the year that BB10 handsets with physical keyboards will all sport a 720 x 720 resolution, while all touchscreen BB10 phones (with the exception of the very first one) will rock a more standard 16:9 1280×720 resolution.

Are these pics legitimate? We'll know for sure before long. Developers already have the BlackBerry 10 SDK in-hand, and RIM plans to officially launch BlackBerry 10 on January 30th.

Via Engadget