PhotoDirector 2011 for $99.95

Ever want to take your photography to the next level? Or maybe you just bought a photo that shoots in RAW format and you realized that the old photoeditor that came with your computer can no long process those photos?

PhotoDirector 2011 is an ideal photo editor for the pro-consumer photographer with a Windows machine. This software has RAW image file support, batch adjustments, state-of-the-art presets, dual monitor support and a wide variety of presets that can be downloaded from an online community of other PhotoDirector users.

Here's a list of some of the features of PhotoDirector 2011:

Adjustment Tools

Redeye removal

Cropping

History of changes to the photo

Ability to apply multiple masks

Tags and Ranks for photos

Histogram display

