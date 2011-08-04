Pandigital Unveils Three Sub $200 Android Tablets Coming in August, September

Electronics maker Pandigital is the latest company hoping to cash in on the budget tablet market. It just announced three new Android tablet devices, all expected to cost under $200. Inspired by the names of heavenly bodies, the slates are boldly dubbed Planet, Star, and Nova and will feature 7-inch touch screens, Cortex A9 CPUs, plus 3D graphics.

While the new tablets sport similar size displays, subtle differences separate them. Specifically the Planet and Nova ($189) will use 800 x 600 resolution screens and have both front-facing and rear digital cameras. The less expensive Star ( $159) is expected to feature a lower-res 800 x 480 pixel display, a front camera only, but a thinner design. Sadly all three slates will use outdated resistive touchscreen technology and not modern (and typically more responsive) capacitive solutions.

Additionally the Planet and Star will come with 2GB of internal storage and run Android 2.2 Froyo, while the Nova ups on-board memory to 4GB and uses Android 2.3 Gingerbread. Sorry, no Android Honeycomb here. A microSD slot, which accepts memory cards of up to 32 GB, will be included on all three tablets.

The Planet is currently available for purchase with the Nova expected to hit stores this week, and the Star arriving later in mid-August. Pandigital also plans to release an unnamed flagship tablet device in September.