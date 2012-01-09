Panasonic Syncs Up with Justin Timberlake to Launch MySpaceTV App

LAS VEGAS -- MySpace isn't crying a river yet. Today at the Panasonic press conference for the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show, singer and actor Justin Timberlake joined representatives from Panasonic and MySpace to announce MySpace TV, a new app that seeks to add new life to the aging, hobbling social network.

Here's how it works: Using Panasonic's Viera Connect-enabled HDTVs, users can take advantage of the MySpace TV application that allows them to interact with their MySpace friends in a conversational interface that appears in line with live television. Meanwhile, the same users also have the option to track their friend's favorite shows and comments on those shows using mobile apps for smartphones or tablets. The new MySpace service will work as an app for computers as well, providing access across almost any platform.

Panasonic says the Viera service will be available on new HDTVs this year and some older models from 2010 after a software upgrade. No date was mentioned for the release of the MySpace TV app but officials stated it will roll out sometime in the first half of 2012.