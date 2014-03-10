E Ink Phone Lasts Two Weeks on a Charge

Tired of your phone running out of juice? Chinese company Onyx has just unveiled its e-reader/smartphone that can offer up to 2 weeks of endurance on a charge, thanks to its E Ink display. Called the MIDIA InkPhone, the 4.3-inch device will be available via Amazon.com in April for approximately $195 (140).

Don't expect speedy performance from the InkPhone, though. According to Engadget, the smartphone sports a relatively low-end Rockchip CPU with a small amount of RAM and 4GB of storage. You won't find a camera onboard, but the phone offers a microSD slot for up to 32GB of extra storage.

The Android-powered Inkphone also carries a 1,800-mAh battery, which is small compared to the likes of today's smartphones such as the Galaxy S5 (2,800 mAh) and the HTC One (2,600 mAh), but it also requires less energy to run. The less competitive specs also means the phone's makers can price the InkPhone at a more affordable range for the low-end market.

You can use an onboard reader app (with access to a proprietary e-bookstore) to browse your favorite books, but you won't be able to download apps via Google Play or Amazon's Marketplace without side loading the app stores first. Even then, the device's display may not be capable of handling third-party apps thanks to its low refresh rate. With its basic call functions and the added benefit of being an e-reader though, the InkPhone may just be the perfect gadget to be stuck on a deserted island with.