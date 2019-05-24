Trending

Samsung May Make OLED Screens for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

By News 

Remember that 16-inch MacBook Pro we heard about? If you were wondering why Apple would make one (the company already makes a 15-inch MacBook Pro), we're seeing the first signs of how Apple will differentiate the new laptop.

The rumor mill just threw a new log onto that fire, with a report that suggests Samsung will be providing OLED displays for that laptop, as well as upcoming iPad Pros.

This news comes from a MacRumors post that claims "Samsung is in talks with Apple about supplying OLED displays for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and future iPad Pro models."

MacRumors is citing a Koren outlet called The Elec, which doesn't have a reputation for accurate leaks. In the original story, (which MacRumors links to with Google Translate) The Elec story states that "Samsung Display reported that it presented rigid OLEDs with thin-film cap processes to Apple for IT panels," and cites industry sources that claim "Apple is considering adoption of OLED displays in its high-end 'pro' models of notebook and tablet PC product lines."

MORE: 2019 MacBook Pro Unveiled: 9th Gen Intel CPUs, New Butterfly Keyboard

Specifically, The Elec notes that "The new 16-inch 'MacBook Pro' with OLED display will be added to the notebook lineup and the existing 11-inch 'iPad Pro' display from LCD to OLED."

While this news makes sense — an OLED display feels overdue for Apple's costly MacBook Pro line, and such a screen would help separate this new 16-inch Pro from the pack — we're not taking it as confirmed and likely yet. Once we see a report from a more established outlet, we'll take it more seriously.

Apple just launched its first 2019 MacBook Pros earlier this week, which feature 9th Gen and 8-Core CPU options, as well as a revised 4th Gen. Butterfly key-switch mechanism.

Henry T. Casey

Henry is a senior writer at Laptop Mag, covering security, Apple and operating systems. Prior to joining Laptop Mag — where he's the self-described Rare Oreo Expert — he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. You can find him at your local pro wrestling events, and wondering why Apple decided to ditch its MagSafe power adapters.