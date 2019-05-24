Samsung May Make OLED Screens for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

Remember that 16-inch MacBook Pro we heard about? If you were wondering why Apple would make one (the company already makes a 15-inch MacBook Pro), we're seeing the first signs of how Apple will differentiate the new laptop.

The rumor mill just threw a new log onto that fire, with a report that suggests Samsung will be providing OLED displays for that laptop, as well as upcoming iPad Pros.

This news comes from a MacRumors post that claims "Samsung is in talks with Apple about supplying OLED displays for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and future iPad Pro models."

MacRumors is citing a Koren outlet called The Elec, which doesn't have a reputation for accurate leaks. In the original story, (which MacRumors links to with Google Translate) The Elec story states that "Samsung Display reported that it presented rigid OLEDs with thin-film cap processes to Apple for IT panels," and cites industry sources that claim "Apple is considering adoption of OLED displays in its high-end 'pro' models of notebook and tablet PC product lines."

MORE: 2019 MacBook Pro Unveiled: 9th Gen Intel CPUs, New Butterfly Keyboard

Specifically, The Elec notes that "The new 16-inch 'MacBook Pro' with OLED display will be added to the notebook lineup and the existing 11-inch 'iPad Pro' display from LCD to OLED."

While this news makes sense — an OLED display feels overdue for Apple's costly MacBook Pro line, and such a screen would help separate this new 16-inch Pro from the pack — we're not taking it as confirmed and likely yet. Once we see a report from a more established outlet, we'll take it more seriously.

Apple just launched its first 2019 MacBook Pros earlier this week, which feature 9th Gen and 8-Core CPU options, as well as a revised 4th Gen. Butterfly key-switch mechanism.