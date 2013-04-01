Nvidia Launches GT 700M-Level GPUs; Up to 15 Percent More Power

Gamers are about to get another little boost, literally. Nvidia today announced its latest family of mobile GPUs, which the company said will offer up to 15 percent greater performance, using a process by which it dynamically overclocks the GPU.

The 700M-series of GPUs will offer a new technology, called GPU Boost 2.0, which will overclock the GPU based on the task at hand, be it gaming, work processing, or movie watching. Nvidia says OEMs are overly conservative when it comes to thermal management, but GPU Boost 2.0 can safely take advantage of that unused power. GPU Boost 2.0 is similar to the technology Nvidia recently released for desktop GPUs, but has been optimized for mobile platforms.

Nvidia claims that GPU Boost 2.0 will result in a 14-percent boost when playing "Assassin's Creed," a 13 percent boost when playing "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" and "Far Cry 3," and a 15 percent boost in "Borderlands 2."

Other features in the 700M series include Optimus, which automatically switches between the integrated and discrete GPUs based on the application running, and Automatic Game Configuration, which delivers the latest GeForce drivers, and automatically determines in-game settings for the optimal experience.

At launch, the new Nvidia GPUs will be available in the following systems: ASUS X450 (GeForce GT 740M); ASUS N46 (GeForce GT 740M); Lenovo Y400 (GeForce GT 750M); Lenovo Z400 (GeForce GT 740M); Lenovo Z500 (GeForce GT740M). Here's a rundown of all the new processors and their specs.