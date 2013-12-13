Trending

Nexus 7 Price Drops to Just $179 at Office Depot

By News 

Google’s Nexus 7 is already king of the Android budget tablets, but a recent price cut makes the slate almost impossible to resist. Office Depot just began selling the 7-inch 16GB device for $179.99. That's $220 less than what you'd pay for the iPad mini with Retina Display. 

The deal is valid through Dec. 21 and applies to both online and in-store purchases. Office Depot’s discount is $50 less than Google’s $229 asking price and about $15 than Walmart’s $194.99 deal. The retailer is only selling the black version, however, so you’ll have to cough up the extra cash through Google if you want the new white edition.

Google’s next-generation Nexus 7 sports a sleeker design and crisper 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution display than its predecessor. This combined with its strong performance and long-lasting battery earns it the title of LAPTOP’s Best Android Tablet. The price cut also makes the Nexus 7 a compelling deal when compared to its pricier $229  Amazon Kindle HDX competitor.

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.