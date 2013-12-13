Nexus 7 Price Drops to Just $179 at Office Depot

Google’s Nexus 7 is already king of the Android budget tablets, but a recent price cut makes the slate almost impossible to resist. Office Depot just began selling the 7-inch 16GB device for $179.99. That's $220 less than what you'd pay for the iPad mini with Retina Display.

The deal is valid through Dec. 21 and applies to both online and in-store purchases. Office Depot’s discount is $50 less than Google’s $229 asking price and about $15 than Walmart’s $194.99 deal. The retailer is only selling the black version, however, so you’ll have to cough up the extra cash through Google if you want the new white edition.

Google’s next-generation Nexus 7 sports a sleeker design and crisper 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution display than its predecessor. This combined with its strong performance and long-lasting battery earns it the title of LAPTOP’s Best Android Tablet. The price cut also makes the Nexus 7 a compelling deal when compared to its pricier $229 Amazon Kindle HDX competitor.