Nexus 5 and 7 Available in T-Mobile Stores

T-Mobile shops have stocked up on new Nexus devices for the holidays. Google announced today that the Nexus 5 phone and Nexus 7 tablet will be available at T-Mobile locations with two year contracts, with the Nexus 5 starting at $41 down and the Nexus 7 available for no money down.

On T-Mobile, the Nexus 5 smartphone starts at $41.99 down with 24 monthly payments of $17 as well as a $10 SIM starter kit charge, bringing the total cost to $460 after two years. By comparison, T-Mobile's retail price for the phone is $449, while Google is selling the handset unlocked starting at a much cheaper $349.

The T-Mobile 32GB Nexus 7 is free upfront with 24 payments of $16, which costs $384 at the end of the contract. On Google Play, the data-enabled version of the 32GB device costs $349, while the Wi-Fi only model is $269. If you want T-Mobile's high-speed data on your Nexus tablet, the carrier's plans range from $20 a month for 500MB to $70 a month for 10.5GB.

We gave both the Nexus 5 and Nexus 7 positive reviews, praising the Nexus 5 for its speedy performance and cozy design and saluting the Nexus 7 for its crisp display, loud speakers, and strong battery life. Buying either device through T-Mobile isn't the cheapest way to get one this holiday season, but the carrier's low upfront prices could help those in a pinch.