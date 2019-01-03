The 9.7-inch iPad Is Still On Sale at Amazon

If you expected the online sales on Apple goods to disappear after the holiday season, you're a bit off (not as bad as Apple's forecast, though). Yes, even though the holiday season is over, Amazon's still marking the 2018 iPad down to $279, for a savings of $49.

Buy 9.7-inch Apple iPad (2018) on Amazon.com

There's also sale pricing on the 128GB iPad, which is $354, for a savings of $74. This pricing mostly applies to the Wi-Fi only iPads, though the silver 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad is currently down to $499, a discount of $60.

While many are talking about Apple's iPad Pro (which is currently having a bending controversy), you'd be crazy to overlook this much-more affordable tablet. Not only is it compatible with the first gen Apple Pencil (which is $30 cheaper than its successor), but its speeds makes it the best slate for augmented reality apps.

In our review, we noted how its excellent display is both brighter and more colorful than the screens in the Amazon Fire HD 10 and the Lenovo Tab 4.