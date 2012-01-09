New Bluetooth Products from SuperTooth: Disco2 Portable Speaker and Crystal Speakerphone

LAS VEGAS - SuperTooth, best known for its hands-free Bluetooth car kits, is expanding into other audio accessories. The French company has two new products on hand this week: the Disco2 Portable Speaker and the Crystal Hands-Free Speakerphone.

The Disco2 speaker lets users wirelessly stream music from any smartphone, tablet, computer, or MP3 player that supports Bluetooth A2DP. Compatible devices can be paired with either one Disco2 or dual speakers for left/right audio functionality. In terms of sound specs, you're looking at 16 watts RMS audio power, two-way speakers, and a subwoofer plus medium tweeters. SuperTooth says the Disco2 will retail for $99 and be available—in three colors—by the end of Q1 2012.

Harking back to its in-auto roots, SuperTooth is also unveiling a new Bluetooth speakerphone that clips to a car's sun visor. The Crystal offers automatic device pairing and can connect two phones simultaneously. It's also optimized to stream music wirelessly from Bluetoth A2DP-enabled devices and can relay turn-by-turn directions from compatible GPS systems. Like the Disco2, the Crystal will be available by the end of Q1 2012, with an MSRP of $69. Check out the gallery below for more images of both products.