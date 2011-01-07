netTALK TV Works with DUO to Customize Your Channel Selections

netTALK entered the TV market by unveiling its netTALK TV device for personalizing which channels you receive. Used in conjunction with the company's DUO, the netTALK TV allows access to telephone and cable services. Both standard and hi-def content will be available.

The device features an HDMI out, S Video out, composite video, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi. In addition to accessing television channels for a low cost, users can take advantage of netTALK's phone service.

Look for the device to debut sometime in Q3. There's no word on pricing yet, but netTALK is marketing the TV service as a low-cost alternative to cable packages—so we can likely expect a budget-friendly fee.